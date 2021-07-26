good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 26, 2021
A CalFire crew member helps attack the July 23 New Avenue fire on the ground. Photo: Bryant Hammer
Photos: Grass fire in San Martin burns six acres

Blaze reported off New Avenue

By: Staff Report
A fire in San Martin burned about six acres of vegetation Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 2:30pm July 23 in the area of New Avenue, according to CalFire. Crews used air tankers and air tactical equipment, along with numerous ground engines, to extinguish the blaze.

The CalFire crews stopped forward progress of the fire just after 3pm, and released all resources from the scene by 10pm, according to CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed.

No injuries or property damage were reported. 

A CalFire crew member helps put out a July 23 grass fire off New Avenue in San Martin. Photo: Bryant Hammer
Staff Report

