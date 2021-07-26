Photos: Grass fire in San Martin burns six acres

A fire in San Martin burned about six acres of vegetation Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 2:30pm July 23 in the area of New Avenue, according to CalFire. Crews used air tankers and air tactical equipment, along with numerous ground engines, to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of New Avenue in the community of San Martin (Santa Clara County). Aircraft at scene reporting 6 acres and crews making good progress. #Newfire pic.twitter.com/bMDF1Wv1Jd — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 23, 2021

The CalFire crews stopped forward progress of the fire just after 3pm, and released all resources from the scene by 10pm, according to CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed.

No injuries or property damage were reported.