June 23, 2022
July 3 Family Music Fest
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Parade, fireworks and more on tap for July 4 in Morgan Hill

Freedom Fest events include singing, dancing, Freedom Run, Car Show

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill’s Independence Day festivities will begin with the July 3 Patriotic Sing, and continue with a full slate of family-friendly activities culminating in the Fourth of July Fireworks on the Green. 

All Morgan Hill Freedom Fest events—organized by volunteers with the local nonprofit Independence Day Celebrations—will take place in the city’s downtown, except the July 4 evening fireworks and entertainment, which will occur at the Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. 

Road closures will be necessary during most events, likely impacting local and visiting traffic, according to organizers. For a full list of road closures, visit tinyurl.com/mr45pmtp

This year’s Freedom Fest events include all the celebratory fanfare of pre-pandemic Independence Day holidays of the past, with some new features including a Kids Zone at the July 3 evening Family Music Fest; food vendors at the July 4 Car Cruise and Show, which takes place just before the annual parade; and parking passes for the fireworks festivities available for purchase online in advance of the event. 

For complete details on all upcoming Independence Day events, visit morganhillfreedomfest.com or the “Morgan Hill Freedom Fest” page on Facebook. 

Patriotic Sing and Family Music Fest

The July 3 Patriotic Sing will start at 6pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road. Featuring songs of Americana performed by local children, the Patriotic Sing will also be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. 

The Family Music Fest will start at 7pm July 3 in downtown Morgan Hill, according to the Freedom Fest website. Live music and dancing are on tap, with a Kids Zone at Monterey Road and Fifth Street. 

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 

Freedom Run, Car Cruise and Show, Parade

The Freedom Run starts with a children’s one-mile run at 7:45am July 4, with the 5k walk and run beginning at 8am at Peak and Dunne avenues. Register online at tinyurl.com/bdhue9ju. There is no same-day registration for the July 4 Freedom Run.

After the run is the downtown Cruise & Car Show beginning at 9am. Immediately after the cruise is the historic Morgan Hill Fourth of July parade, which wraps around the city’s downtown on Monterey Road, Dunne, Main and Peak avenues.

The parade and cruise will also be broadcast on the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fireworks on the green

The grand finale of the Independence Day festivities will be the fireworks display at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center, 16500 Condit Road. Fireworks will go off at about 9:30pm.

Preceding the pyrotechnic display, the Fireworks on the Green event will start at 4pm with live entertainment, dancing and food and beverages.

Admission is free. Parking costs $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, according to Freedom Fest organizers.  

Staff Report

