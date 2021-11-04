good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 4, 2021
Article Search
The Coyote Valley Conservation Area located between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Range at the southern edge of San Jose, Calif. (Open Space Authority via Bay City News)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Open Space Authority acquires Coyote Valley farmland

60-acre property will be preserved

By: Bay City News
1
0

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced Nov. 1 that it has purchased 60 acres of farmland in the Coyote Valley as part of its mission to protect the region’s agricultural spaces. 

The acreage is located near the intersection of Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in the Mid-Coyote Valley area. WP Investments LLC bought the land for more than $3 million with help from the California Department of Conservation and other groups, according to a news release Monday.

The Coyote Valley floor is roughly 7,400 acres, and since 2019 the Authority and its partners have conserved around 1,437 acres in North- and Mid-Coyote Valley—including protection of over 60% of the Fisher Creek floodplain, according to Authority spokesperson Charlotte Graham.  

“Protection of North- and Mid-Coyote Valley is key in connecting over 1 million acres of wildlife habitat from the Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains, and provides opportunities to restore natural floodplains, improve water quality, and help create a more climate resilient future for our surrounding communities,” Graham said in an email. 

Over the course of the next year, the Authority will work with farm advisors to manage and assess the property and find an agricultural tenant to work the land. 

The Coyote Valley Conservation Area located between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Range at the southern edge of San Jose, Calif. (Open Space Authority via Bay City News)

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Bay City News

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Suspect arrested for Oct. 12 carjacking

Bay City News -
Police arrested a suspect this week who stole a...
Crime

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect

Bay City News -
Santa Clara County prosecutors said Nov. 3 they do...
Gavilan College

Gavilan College football team stays resilient amid Covid game cancelations

Bay City News -
No team has been affected by Covid more than...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Suspect arrested for Oct. 12 carjacking

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect