Open Space Authority acquires Coyote Valley farmland

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced Nov. 1 that it has purchased 60 acres of farmland in the Coyote Valley as part of its mission to protect the region’s agricultural spaces.

The acreage is located near the intersection of Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in the Mid-Coyote Valley area. WP Investments LLC bought the land for more than $3 million with help from the California Department of Conservation and other groups, according to a news release Monday.

The Coyote Valley floor is roughly 7,400 acres, and since 2019 the Authority and its partners have conserved around 1,437 acres in North- and Mid-Coyote Valley—including protection of over 60% of the Fisher Creek floodplain, according to Authority spokesperson Charlotte Graham.

“Protection of North- and Mid-Coyote Valley is key in connecting over 1 million acres of wildlife habitat from the Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains, and provides opportunities to restore natural floodplains, improve water quality, and help create a more climate resilient future for our surrounding communities,” Graham said in an email.

Over the course of the next year, the Authority will work with farm advisors to manage and assess the property and find an agricultural tenant to work the land.

The Coyote Valley Conservation Area located between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Range at the southern edge of San Jose, Calif. (Open Space Authority via Bay City News)

