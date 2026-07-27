Police are investigating a shooting at a party in north Morgan Hill that left one person dead and six injured on July 25.

At about 10:16pm, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hale Avenue near Miramonte Avenue for reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at cars, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found a “chaotic scene” with more than 300 partygoers hurrying to leave after several gunshots were fired. Multiple people had been shot and required immediate medical attention, authorities said.

Deputies provided lifesaving aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while six other victims were transported to local hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

A relocation area was established at the scene for people who arrived after the melee attempting to find friends or family members who had attended the gathering, authorities said. The gathering was an “unsanctioned party promoted through social media,” said the sheriff’s statement. Detectives are following up on leads and working to identify the shooting suspect or suspects.

“This tragic and senseless violence is entirely unacceptable,” Sheriff Robert Jonsen said. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, those recovering from their injuries and everyone in our community affected by this traumatic event.”

Sheriff’s homicide detectives think the violence was an isolated incident, and the preliminary investigation suggests the shooter or shooters used a handgun.

The Morgan Hill Police Department, Gilroy Police Department, California Highway Patrol and San Jose Police Department responded to the incident, authorities said. Their efforts included lifesaving measures, scene security, traffic control and investigative work.

“We will work tirelessly until those responsible for this horrific act are identified, apprehended and held fully accountable,” said Jonsen.

Authorities have not identified the victims.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident can call or email the sheriff’s office Investigative Services Division at 408.808.4431 or SH********@********ov.org