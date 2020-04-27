Santa Clara County is expected to announce a revised shelter-in-place order later this week that largely keeps the current restrictions in place through May, according to health officials.

The current order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was set to expire on May 3, although the state’s order has no end date. The county will join six other Bay Area jurisdictions in announcing the new order, which will include limited easing of some restrictions for a “small number of lower-risk activities,” officials stated in a press release.

“Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the seven million residents across our jurisdictions, we have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives,” health officials stated. “At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together. Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases.”

The health officers will also release a set of broad indicators that will be used to track progress in preparedness and response to COVID-19, in alignment with the framework being used by the State of California.

As of April 26, Santa Clara County had 2,084 COVID-19 cases that resulted in 100 deaths. A total of 163 people are hospitalized.

In South County, the county confirmed 32 cases in Morgan Hill and 40 in Gilroy.