January 14, 2023
castro valley road
Castro Valley Road in Gilroy. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Officials issue new evacuation warnings in South Santa Clara County

Residents should prepare for sudden flooding

By: Staff Report
Several areas in South Santa Clara County are under a new evacuation warning, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Friday afternoon, due to potential flooding from the latest round of storms expected to hit the region this weekend.

The areas include:

• El Toro Road south of Highway 152 to Bloomfield Avenue

• Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152

• South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

• South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Road

• Homes south of Lions Peak

• South of Day Road and Geri Lane

• South of Highway 152, east of Highway 101

• South of Pacheco Pass (Highway 152) and east of Highway 101

• South of Luchessa Avenue and East of Thomas Road

• East of Santa Teresa Boulevard to Castro Valley Road

• North of Castro Valley Road to Luchessa Avenue

• North of Highway 25 between Highway 101 and Bloomfield Road  

• West of Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

• East of Highway 101 to Pacheco Pass (Highway 152)

Community members living in these areas should gather their household members, pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medication, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights and phone chargers. They should prepare to evacuate to a safe location.

The public is also encouraged to stay off the roads, creek beds, waterways and fast moving waters.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

