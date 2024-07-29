Rotary Club of Morgan Hill will fund $20,000 in grants to local nonprofits that support the Morgan Hill community, says a press release from the local club. The application deadline is Sept. 30.

Encouraged to apply are nonprofit organizations that have unfunded needs for specific items, generally between $250 and $1,500, the Rotary Club advised.

Last year’s grants from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill supported a wide range of activities, including medical supplies to free clinics, funds to support the unhoused, meals for seniors, a summer reading program for elementary students, child car seats, support for the arts, local historical preservation, dementia awareness and education, animal rescue and rehabilitation services for endangered wildlife.

Online applications and further details are at https://tinyurl.com/4seffaw4. More details are on the club’s website at morganhillrotary.org.

In general there are two categories for grants:

• Community Grants are available for only tangible or capital items (e.g., equipment, furniture, appliances). Organizations are not required to be designated nonprofits, but their project must have a specific community benefit.

• Hearts of Rotary Grants are available to IRS 501c3 organizations for project expenses or consumable/limited use items.

All grants must be used for a charitable purpose by a nonprofit organization that is clearly philanthropic in nature. Grants must provide a specific benefit for the residents of the Morgan Hill community, defined as within the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District. Organizations may make separate applications for more than one project, says the press release.

Contributions are not made to individuals or for activities that are promoting specific religious or political viewpoints.