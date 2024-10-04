Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a new state law that could lead to more farmworker housing development in Santa Clara County.

Assembly Bill 3035 was authored by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin and was inspired by Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas’ Agricultural Worker Housing Initiative, says a press release from Arenas’ office. The new law, which was signed by Newsom on Sept. 24, builds upon the Farmworker Housing Act of 2019 by expanding the geographic area that is eligible for streamlined development.

It also increases the number of farmworker housing units allowed on eligible sites, says the press release.

“Everyone in our community deserves a safe, dry and warm home to live and raise their families,” Arenas said. “Too often, those who grow our food are living in shipping containers, sheds, cars or other substandard housing. Today’s action is one critical step in a much larger workplan to fix decades of neglect while this issue spiraled out of control.”

The Farmworker Housing Act of 2019, authored by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, streamlined the development of affordable housing for agricultural employees, says the press release. Usage of the streamlining provisions was restricted to lands zoned for agriculture, which often lack access to cost effective public utilities.

Pellerin’s bill expands the law to allow the streamlined development of agricultural worker housing to include broader geographic areas surrounding agricultural land that have access to municipal services, says the press release.

“With AB 3035 approved, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties will be able to develop the multifamily developments needed, with access to clean and safe drinking water and utility infrastructure, for our critical agricultural worker community,” Pellerin said. “This is a big win for farmworkers who lack access to enough safe and affordable housing in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties, which still need to develop hundreds of units to meet their needs for farmworkers.”

AB 3035, which goes into effect in 2025, also increases the number of units for a housing project from 36 to 150, says the press release.

Arenas’ comprehensive agricultural worker housing workplan was approved by the board of supervisors in August 2023. The plan included strategies to partner with other legislative entities, which led to the creation of AB 3505 in collaboration with Pellerin, says the press release.

“There are over 800 farms in Santa Clara County, but there is a shortage of 1,400 seasonal and 700 long-term housing units, forcing these essential and hardworking workers into substandard living conditions, including motels, garages, vehicles and shipping containers,” Santa Clara County Executive James R. Williams said. “We are also grateful to Assemblymember Gail Pellerin and her staff for their leadership and look forward to our continued partnership.”