Two Morgan Hill restaurants will join forces with 15 other South Bay establishments Sept. 21 for “Star Chefs and the Wines & Spirits They Love,” a fundraising event benefiting mental health services in Santa Clara County.

Chefs from Silos and Odeum will participate in the culinary showcase at The GlassHouse, at 84 West Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose, with all proceeds supporting Momentum for Health, one of the county’s largest mental health service providers.

The event runs from 3-7pm, with tickets priced at $150 per person or $250 per couple.

“When people join us at ‘Star Chefs and the Wines & Spirits They Love,’ they’re not just enjoying a world-class culinary experience—they’re helping transform lives and giving hope where it’s needed most,” said Michael Scates, Momentum for Health’s president and CEO.

The fundraiser features 16 participating chefs representing various Bay Area restaurants, including two with Michelin stars: Peter Armelino from Plumed Horse in Saratoga and Anthony Secviar from Protégé in Palo Alto. Protégé received its first Michelin star this year.

Chefs Jacob Farleigh, of Silos, and Salvatore Calisi, of Odeum, will be among the participants. Both restaurants are located at The Granary in downtown Morgan Hill.

The event is produced by Table for Three, which was co-founded by Brenda Hammond and Kathryn Williams more than 15 years ago as an alternative to traditional fundraising galas.

“We recognized that nonprofits needed to come up with a different model for raising funds through their fundraisers,” said Williams, who also serves as Momentum for Health’s board chair. “People were getting tired of going to the traditional chicken dinner gala—having to rent a tux, dress up and sit through a boring program. We thought this isn’t working for nonprofits any longer.”

Instead of formal sit-down dinners, the Sept. 21 event operates more like a cocktail party, where guests will sample small plates from participating chefs paired with beverages selected to complement each dish. Chefs donate their time and ingredients, with additional support from Green Leaf Grocery and Green Leaf Produce, which provides $200 worth of fresh produce to each chef.

The format ensures 100% of proceeds go directly to the benefiting organization’s programs.

To spice things up, the event also includes a three-category competition, including a panel of judges comprising past years’ participating chefs, significant donors and even local celebrities. In addition to the Judge’s Choice award, there will be a Chef’s Choice, selected by participating chefs, and People’s Choice, voted on by event guests.

“The chefs love this because they’re a competitive community and all know each other,” Williams said. “They like to compete and see who’s going to win.”

Ross Hanson, who owns both Silos in Morgan Hill and Oak & Rye in Los Gatos, has been involved with the event since its inception, helping coordinate chef participation.

“I help them coordinate the chefs, because I speak chef,” said Hanson, whose mother Brenda Hammond co-founded the event. “A lot of times, we’re a little aloof, and don’t really have time to check emails or be responsive to people because we’re busy.”

Hanson himself, representing Oak & Rye, plans to prepare cheese arancini. He said he typically focuses on vegetarian options “because most people can eat it.”

Farleigh, chef at Silos, has participated for at least six years across various restaurants and calls it “one of my favorites.”

“Really, for me, it’s about the time donation,” Farleigh said. “I will always drop what I’m doing to come participate, because Brenda has put these causes at the forefront and really generated a lot of finances for all of these great causes.”

For this year’s event, Farleigh plans a crispy waffle topped with lamb tartar and a luxury ingredient, designed as a one-bite experience combining crispy, savory and salty elements.

Beyond ticket sales, the event raises money through corporate sponsors and a live auction featuring nine items ranging from a home-cooked meal made in your own kitchen by a participating chef, to a seven-night stay in your choice of Bali or Tuscany.

Last year’s funds helped Momentum for Health provide mental health first aid training to teachers and students while expanding employment services for clients. The organization serves about 4,500 individuals annually and has operated for 65 years under various names as Santa Clara County’s largest behavioral health organization.

This marks the second year the event has benefited Momentum for Health, following Williams’ appointment as board chair and recognition that the organization’s previous fundraising approach needed updating.

Hanson expects this year to be the event’s best and biggest to date.

“This is the year that this event is really going to blow up, and we’ll be having chefs clamoring to be in it,” he said. “It will be the most amount of food we’ve ever had with 16 restaurants, and I think the caliber of restaurants and chefs is probably the best it’s ever been as well.”

The restaurant lineup includes Plumed Horse, Protégé, Il Vigneto at CordeValle, Eos & Nyx, One Fish Raw Bar, Be.Steak.A, Orchard City Kitchen, Jackie’s Place, Oak & Rye, Forbes Mill Steakhouse, The Bywater, ASA Los Gatos, Goodtime Bar, Tasting House and Alter Ego Cocktail Club.

Five wineries are also participating: Joseph George Fine Wines, Kings Mountain Vineyards, Common Thread Wines, Mount Eden Vineyards and Joyce Wine Co.

Tickets are available through the event’s website at momentumforhealth.org/starchefs-2025.