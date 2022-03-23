good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 23, 2022
City officials and Morgan Hill community members raise the flag of Ukraine outside City Hall on March 19. Photo: Robert Guynn
Morgan Hill raises flag ‘in support of Ukraine’

By: Staff Report
The City of Morgan Hill hosted a small ceremony March 19 as the mayor and other officials raised the flag of Ukraine over City Hall.

The flag will fly over the City of Morgan Hill’s Civic Center plaza, located on Peak Avenue, through April 19, in support of the leaders and people of the eastern European nation that has been under attack from Russia in recent weeks. The flag of Ukraine will also fly during the same time over the city’s Community and Cultural Center and the Centennial Recreation Center.

The Morgan Hill City Council at the March 16 meeting approved the flying of the flag of Ukraine over city facilities. The council also approved a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine at the same meeting.

The resolution declares that the city “wishes to support a secure, independent and democratic Ukraine” and “condemns the violent invasion by Russia.”

City Council member Rene Spring requested the council adopt such a resolution at a previous meeting.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, at least 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed since the fighting began, according to most estimates.

