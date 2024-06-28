Morgan Hill Freedom Fest—one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the Bay Area—returns to town July 3-4 with a full slate of celebrations and activities.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to prepare for road closures and large crowds during the holiday festivities, which will take place in downtown Morgan Hill and at the Outdoor Sports Center.

The celebration begins the evening of July 3 with the Patriotic Sing featuring local student performers, at the Community & Cultural Center. The Patriotic Sing starts at 5:30pm, and is followed by the Family Music Fest at 6pm.

The Family Music Fest takes place on the streets of downtown Morgan Hill and will feature a lineup of local artists, according to Freedom Fest organizers. Food and beverages will be available on site with more than 17 food trucks.

The Fourth of July holiday starts with the annual Freedom Run, Car Cruise and parade through downtown Morgan Hill. The Freedom Run/Walk begins at 7:45am, followed by the Car Cruise & Show which precedes the parade at 9am.

This year’s parade route will be along the northbound side of Monterey Road. The annual Car Show will take place after the parade, also in the city’s downtown.

Accessible parking will be available in the Ross parking lot at the corner of Monterey Road and West Dunne Avenue, according to city staff.

The festivities’ grand finale, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, will take place at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center, 16500 Condit Road. Gates open at 3pm with more live entertainment, food and beverages. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin about 9:30pm July 4. Attendance is free. Parking is available on site for a fee.

Road closures for the July 3 evening festivities will begin about 12pm, and include Monterey Road between East Dunne and Main Avenue. The closures will include portions of side streets in the downtown.

On the morning of July 4, downtown road closures will continue until 3pm.

Del Monte between Dunne Avenue and Main Avenue will be closed, according to city staff. Main Avenue from Monterey Road to Peak Avenue, Peak Avenue to West Dunne Avenue, and West Dunne Avenue to Monterey Road will be closed for the parade route.

In addition, Del Monte between Maine Avenue and Third Street, Del Monte Avenue between Fifth Street and West Dunne Avenue, and Keystone Avenue will be closed. Depot Street and access to the parking garage in downtown Morgan Hill will be open.

For the Fireworks on the Green festivities, road closures include Murphy Avenue between San Pedro and Barrett, from 6am to 11:30pm.

City officials noted that any vehicles parked on closed streets will be towed “for safety and security reasons.”

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest is organized annually by the local nonprofit Independence Day Celebrations.

For more information and details about the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest events, visit the Freedom Fest website at morganhillfreedomfest.com.