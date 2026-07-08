During a patrol check, Morgan Hill Police found and seized about 80 pounds of illegal fireworks—or about $1,800 worth of products—from a vehicle and its occupants.

An officer pulled over a suspicious vehicle that was parked behind a business, MHPD said in a July 5 press release. During a “routine conversation” with the driver, the officer saw about 80 pounds of fireworks sitting in plain view inside the vehicle.

An occupant of the car said the fireworks belonged to him, and he had just spent about $1,800 on them, police said.

“Unfortunately, the fireworks’ first and only performance was a starring role in evidence,” MHPD staff quipped in the press release.

Police seized the fireworks, and cited and released their owner, authorities said.