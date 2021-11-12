Morgan Hill pays tribute to veterans

Local veterans were joined by their families, friends and neighbors at the annual downtown Morgan Hill Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning.

The Nov. 11 tribute to the nation’s military veterans included a flag raising, singing of patriotic songs by local students, laying of a wreath, a prayer and a reading of the names of Morgan Hill residents who have died in overseas combat. A playing of “Taps” closed the event, which was organized by local veteran Eddie Bowers.

The ceremony took place at the First Street Veterans Memorial on Monterey Road.

Morgan Hill resident Dawn Huss, a Vietnam-era veteran, attended the local Veterans Day ceremony for the first time. She sent a few photos of the event to the Times.

Huss was impressed with the singing of The Patriotic Singers, a group of local youth led by Karen Crane. She added she is grateful to those who organized and participated in the ceremony.

“This event was a great opportunity for me to meet and talk with other veterans,” Huss said by email. “I very much appreciate the community turnout supporting veterans, and the parents who are teaching their young ones to be grateful for our freedom for those who serve.”

Photos by Dawn Huss