July 22, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Morgan Hill man accused of sexually assaulting children

Luis Alberto Lozano faces eight felony counts

By: Staff Report
A Morgan Hill man was charged July 22 with eight felonies in relation to the alleged sexual assault of three children, according to authorities.

Luis Alberto Lozano, 51, of unincorporated Morgan Hill was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies July 21, and is in custody at the county jail with no bail.

He was charged Thursday at the San Jose Hall of Justice with eight counts of sexual assault against a minor, according to Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Jing-Lan Lee.

Luis Alberto Lozano

Lozano allegedly sexually assaulted three victims who were children at the time of the crimes, which occurred from 2004 to 2016, Lee said. He knew the victims through friends and family.

If convicted of all eight felonies, Lozano faces at least 25 years to life in prison, Lee said.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the accusations against Lozano on July 7, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis. He was arrested July 21 at his workplace in San Jose.

