Police arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl during a recent summer camp at the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center.

On June 30, Morgan Hill Police responded to a report that the young victim had been sexually assaulted by a YMCA summer camp counselor, MHPD said in a press release. Officers investigated and learned the incident had occurred while the girl was attending a YMCA summer program at the city’s swim center on Condit Road.

Anthony Joseph Ramon

Detectives identified the suspect as Gilroy resident Anthony Joseph Ramon, 25, police said. Authorities notified YMCA leadership, who cooperated with the investigation and immediately placed Ramon on leave.

On July 9, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged Ramon with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, the press release says. Ramon was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Shortly after MHPD announced Ramon’s arrest, the Morgan Hill Recreation Division released a statement clarifying that while the incident occurred at a city facility, the suspect was not employed by the City of Morgan Hill. Ramon was an employee of the YMCA camp program, city staff said.

Ramon’s employment with the YMCA began on Aug. 6, 2024, authorities said.

Furthermore, the summer camp where the allegations occurred was a “visiting program” that was not operated by the city or its staff. The city’s statement added that it is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The City of Morgan Hill Recreation Division enforces rigorous safety practices, training and screening standards for all personnel,” says the city statement. “In addition to standard lifeguarding certifications, all city recreation staff undergo thorough background checks and fingerprinting. Our personnel receive comprehensive training in youth and child safety, mandated reporting laws and facility supervision to maintain a safe environment for all visitors.”

The MPHD press release added, “The Morgan Hill Police Department encourages parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe touch and inappropriate adult behavior and to report any suspected abuse or unwanted contact to law enforcement immediately.”

“The YMCA of Silicon Valley remains committed to providing a safe environment through comprehensive child protection policies, including employee screening, background checks, mandatory child abuse prevention training, supervision standards and reporting requirements.”