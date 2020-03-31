The Morgan Hill Planning Commission gave the OK to a residential and commercial project proposed near the intersection of Monterey and Old Monterey roads March 24.

San Francisco-based builder City Ventures has proposed 101 multi-family units on a nearly six-acre property at 18110 Monterey Road. Of the 101 units, 15 would be sold for below market rate, and another four would be live/work units. The project also includes a 2,423-square-foot retail building and common open space.

The Monterey Gateway project was first proposed in July 2017, according to City Ventures. In January 2019, the planning commission approved a zoning change on the property for the project.

According to City Ventures, the project, once complete, will be powered by solar.

Sixty trees are currently on the site, 18 of which will be preserved and another nine will be preserved off site. The remaining 33 will be removed either due to the development or because of poor health. The developer will be required to plant two trees for every tree that is removed as a condition of approval.

Rocca’s manager aiding families

Rocca’s Market General Manager Dan Keith is helping families struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak—and resulting loss of work income—with a week’s worth of food.

Keith is supplying up to six families per day with essential food, subject to stock, including meat, bread, milk and produce.

Donations to aid Keith’s effort can be sent through Venmo, @Dan-Keith-8, or by sending a check to Dan Keith, Rocca’s Mkt, P.O. Box 73, San Martin CA 95046.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Rocca’s Market, located at 13335 Monterey Road in San Martin, is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm. The store allows 10 shoppers inside at a time.

The store has set a special time, 11:30am to noon, for seniors over 70 and people with weakened immune systems.

For information, visit facebook.com/RoccasMarket.

Curbside book pickup

Readers are encouraged to take advantage of BookSmart of Morgan Hill’s curbside pickup during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bookstore is also offering free local delivery within three miles of the store.

BookSmart offers essential services including Notary Public and homeschooling learning materials. It is providing a sanitized experience for shoppers, including supplying single-use gloves and a limit of five people in the store at a time.

BookSmart is located at 421 Vineyard Town Center in Morgan Hill. For information, visit mybooksmart.indielite.org or call 408.778.6467.

Work sharing program available

Employers seeking an alternative to layoffs are encouraged to apply for the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Work Sharing Program.

Work sharing allows an employer to reduce the number of hours an employee works during a week while ​unemployment compensation makes up a portion of the difference in income.

To be eligible, among other things, at least 10 percent of the employer’s regular workforce or a unit of the workforce, and a minimum of two employees, must be affected by a reduction in hours and wages.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/u78cmd2.

Paid, volunteer food delivery opportunities open

The Health Trust is looking for drivers for Meals on Wheels. Applicants need to be 18 years old with a driver’s license and their own vehicle for this paid position. Drivers are responsible for providing home delivered meals and related health and wellness services to homebound clients.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/secwnf2.

Second Harvest Food Bank needs volunteers to pre-box and deliver food to the community.

To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/yxx7h7p5.

Silicon Valley Strong is also looking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors. To register, visit siliconvalleystrong.org/volunteer.

