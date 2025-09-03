Morgan Hill Police Department arrested 16 people suspected of driving under the influence during a nearly three-week period through Labor Day weekend.

The enforcement efforts were part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign, in which additional officers were on patrol throughout the country to take suspected impaired drivers off the road, says a press release from MHPD.

In addition to patrols, MHPD held a DUI checkpoint on Aug. 15, leading to eight arrests, including six for DUI, police said.

Most Californians consider drunk driving as one of their biggest traffic safety concerns, with drunk driving crashes accounting for nearly one-third (33%) of all traffic deaths in the state in 2023, says the press release. This equates to about four people killed every day.

First-time charges for DUI in California average $13,500 in fines and penalties, which could include a suspended license.

Funding for the enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MHPD said.