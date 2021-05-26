good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 26, 2021
U.S. Army veteran Art Gonzales, who served in Vietnam, lays a wreath at the First Street Veterans Memorial at a previous Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Morgan Hill. File photo.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Memorial Day ceremony set for May 31 in downtown Morgan Hill

Event will take place in person at First Street Veterans Memorial

By: Staff Report
For the first time since 2019, local residents, veterans and their families will be able to gather in person Monday to remember and give their thanks to service people who died in combat.

May 31 is Memorial Day, and local resident Eddie Bowers—a veteran of the Vietnam conflict—will host a remembrance ceremony at the First Street Veterans Memorial in downtown Morgan Hill.

The event begins at 9am, and will feature local students singing patriotic songs, laying of a wreath and the raising of an American flag that belongs to a local veteran. A reading of the names of Morgan Hill residents who died in combat and a playing of “Taps” will follow.

Bowers for several years has organized such a ceremony in honor of veterans twice a year—on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s events were canceled.

Bowers said on Monday, the city is planning to close the streets surrounding the Veterans Memorial at Monterey Road and First Street, so those attending will have plenty of room to gather.  

Morgan Hill veterans Al Simmons, Eddie Bowers and Alfred Alcioti raise the flag at the annual downtown Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.
Staff Report

