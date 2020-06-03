A San Jose man died in a traffic collision on U.S. 101 in South County early this morning, according to police.

About 5:30am June 3, a motorist was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on U.S. 101, just south of San Martin Avenue, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Another motorist, a 66-year-old San Jose man, had stopped his vehicle in the center divider of the freeway. The man exited the vehicle and began walking westbound across the traffic lanes, toward another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of southbound U.S. 101, according to police.

As the Toyota approached the man who was on foot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the man, resulting in fatal injuries, police said.

Authorities have not identified the 66-year-old man.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, which is under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408) 848-2324.