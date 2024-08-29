Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren on Monday presented five checks totaling 2.45 million for community projects for public safety and infrastructure projects in Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

The Community Project Funding was requested by Lofgren and was included in Fiscal Year 2024 government funding legislation, signed into law in March.

In total, Lofgren secured more than $50 million for projects in the 18th Congressional District.

City of Morgan Hill—$2.1 million

$1,000,000 for the Morgan Hill grade separations project. This funding will address concerns about emergency response times and adequate safety for pedestrians trying to cross the rail line at the Tennant Avenue and East Dunne crossings. Recent studies show these crossings are in the top five crossings with the highest trips generated throughout the Caltrain corridor from San Francisco to Gilroy.

$500,000 for the Morgan Hill quiet zones project. This funding will help implement “quiet zones” at railroad crossings in Morgan Hill at East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill Train Station Pedestrian Crossing, East Main Avenue, and Tilton Avenue.

$500,000 for the Morgan Hill 101 expansion project. This funding will support work on express lanes to alleviate a significant congestion bottleneck on U.S. Highway 101 in Morgan Hill that impacts a vital corridor between San Jose to the north and Gilroy to the south.

$100,000 for the Morgan Hill police sobriety campaign.

This funding will improve traffic patrol efforts and DUI enforcement by purchasing two 2023 BMW R 1250T motorcycles and implementing a Sobriety Checkpoint campaign.

“Keeping our communities safe is a bedrock of public service, and I appreciate that officials in Morgan Hill made me aware about these projects that could make a difference,” Lofgren stated in a press release. “It’s good news that the city can move initiatives forward that can help fix dangerous rail crossings, decrease noise disruptions, and ease congestion and enhance safety on the roads. I will continue to advocate for projects like these that can use federal boosts in the future.”

City of Gilroy—$350,000

Lofgren presented a check for $350,000 to the City of Gilroy for the Gateway Seniors Apartments pedestrian crossing safety improvements project.

This project will install a high-intensity activated crosswalk, high-visibility crosswalk improvements and curb ramps to provide a safe pedestrian crossing of Monterey Road in front of the Gateway Senior Apartments.

“The Gateway Senior Apartment Complex provides a home for some of the longest-residing community members, but the surrounding infrastructure is not as safe as it needs to be. The project I secured federal funding for will improve crosswalks and curb ramps, allowing for mobility and connectivity. I thank Gilroy’s leaders for letting me know about this project, and I look forward to seeing the completed work,” Lofgren said.