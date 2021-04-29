good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 29, 2021
—Photo by Tarmo Hannula
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Local vaccine clinics now accepting walk-ins

Clinics scheduled in Morgan Hill, Gilroy through May 1

By: Michael Moore
Covid-19 vaccination clinics in South County are now accepting walk-in patients, with no appointments necessary.

The next clinic in Morgan Hill is scheduled for 10am to 5:30pm May 1 at the Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Any individual age 16 and older may stand in line for a walk-in vaccine without an appointment, according to city staff.

The Morgan Hill vaccination clinic is hosted by Safeway/Albertsons, which has also been conducting clinics at Sobrato High School throughout April.

Residents can also book appointments online for upcoming clinics by visiting https://mhealthsystem.com/SWYMorganHillCovid.

A vaccination clinic at Gilroy High School, 750 West Tenth St., continues to accept walk-in patients at least through April 30. The site will be open to administer vaccines 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Appointments can also be booked at the Gilroy High School site, by visiting sccfreevax.org. Santa Clara County health officials announced earlier this week that most vaccination sites run by the county will be accepting drop-ins through May 2.

Michael Moore

