Local vaccine clinics now accepting walk-ins

Covid-19 vaccination clinics in South County are now accepting walk-in patients, with no appointments necessary.

The next clinic in Morgan Hill is scheduled for 10am to 5:30pm May 1 at the Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Any individual age 16 and older may stand in line for a walk-in vaccine without an appointment, according to city staff.

The Morgan Hill vaccination clinic is hosted by Safeway/Albertsons, which has also been conducting clinics at Sobrato High School throughout April.

Residents can also book appointments online for upcoming clinics by visiting https://mhealthsystem.com/SWYMorganHillCovid.

A vaccination clinic at Gilroy High School, 750 West Tenth St., continues to accept walk-in patients at least through April 30. The site will be open to administer vaccines 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Appointments can also be booked at the Gilroy High School site, by visiting sccfreevax.org. Santa Clara County health officials announced earlier this week that most vaccination sites run by the county will be accepting drop-ins through May 2.