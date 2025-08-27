Ann Sobrato High School sophomore Addy White was one of two California students selected for the FBI’s Youth Leadership Program this summer.

The 15-year-old Morgan Hill resident was among just 63 students worldwide chosen for the prestigious program, which took place June 19-28 at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

The YLP is a free competitive program for high-achieving students in the areas of academic performance, physical fitness and community involvement.

The program’s selectivity made White’s acceptance particularly noteworthy. Only two students from the entire state of California were selected to attend. The total number of applicants was not published, but drew from each state in the U.S. The program also admitted five students from other countries.

“The fact that she was able to go was really a huge accomplishment,” said her mother, Amy White. “I would really encourage people looking into criminal justice to apply for this because it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

White’s path to acceptance began with consistent academic performance. The sophomore maintains a 4.17 GPA while taking Advanced Placement courses and has earned multiple accolades for maintaining her excellent grades through middle school and her freshman year at Sobrato.

Her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed by educators who have watched her grow.

“The whole time that I had her, she was very dedicated and very hardworking, she was definitely a leader of the classroom, and willing to help others,” said Melissa Mangano, who taught White U.S. History in seventh and eighth grade at Charter School of Morgan Hill. “I feel honored to have been her teacher and have her find such success in high school, and be able to represent our little town.”

Mangano, who has maintained a mentoring relationship with White since her graduation from CSMH, describes her role as providing emotional support and guidance.

“It’s been more of a mentor/big-sister role, just to be another sounding board for her, or someone to go to when she is struggling, whether it’s socially or academically,” Mangano said.

White’s achievements extend beyond the classroom into the athletic realm. The competitive swimmer has spent 11 years in the pool, including completing the challenging Alcatraz swim twice in recent years.

“I get so much adrenaline from it, and it’s just so much fun to be out there competing with people that are better than you and seeing what you could become,” White said. “I’ve played many other sports, but swimming has been my main one for a long time now.”

Currently recovering from a torn rotator cuff, White remains optimistic about returning to competition stronger than before.

Her commitment to service includes volunteer work through St. Catherine Parish’s outreach programs and participation in the Morgan Hill Police Department’s Explorer program, giving her hands-on exposure to law enforcement operations.

The FBI program challenged participants with 5am physical training sessions and days that ended near 10pm, testing both physical and mental endurance. The experience culminated in the “Yellow Brick Road” obstacle course, where White’s leadership philosophy was put to the test.

When a fellow participant injured herself during the challenging course, White made a crucial decision.

“I didn’t want to just leave her by herself because we had to run through woods, through puddles and water, and do a whole bunch of exercises,” White said. “So I stayed with her the whole time, just telling her she could do it, keep pushing, so she wouldn’t feel bad about herself.”

That moment crystallized White’s understanding of leadership.

“My first thought was, oh, I’ve got to finish first,” she said. “But when I saw her, I was like, ‘It’s not a competition for me. I just got to help her get through it.’”

The program’s lessons about adaptable leadership styles have influenced White’s approach to working with others.

“They told us sometimes we have to change our leadership skills for the group we’re working with,” White said. “Some leadership skills don’t work for some people, and all people have different types of leadership.”

Following graduation from high school, White hopes to attend the Naval Academy and pursue a military career, potentially followed by work in criminal justice as a lawyer or law enforcement officer.

“I want to be able to help our country,” she said. “Making an impact with something bigger than myself is just amazing to me.”

Her mentor sees great potential in White’s future.

“We’re very proud of her, and we can’t wait to see where she goes in her future,” Mangano said.

For now, White continues balancing her academic pursuits, athletic recovery and service commitments while preparing for whatever challenges lie ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how much I can grow and how much potential I have in both my sport and academics,” White said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what challenges get thrown at me.”