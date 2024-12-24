For 48 years, the Magic Ship of Christmas has ferried Santa through the streets of Morgan Hill, spreading holiday cheer with its sparkling Christmas lights, festive music and joyful presence. This annual tradition has become a beloved part of the community, operated by Scout Troop 799 and 2799.

For the Scouts and their families, the Magic Ship represents not only a cherished holiday event but also a hands-on learning experience and a labor of love.

Over the years, the ship has undergone numerous enhancements—a full remodel in 2010, additional lights for extra sparkle, and a new blue skirt this year—but one element remained outdated: the logo. Sam Schulte, a recent Eagle Scout from Troop 799, stepped up to volunteer his design talents and breathe new life into the Magic Ship logo.

Sam, who earned his Eagle rank in February, has been involved in Scouting for 11 years—beginning as a Cub Scout and working his way to the pinnacle achievement of Eagle. Known for designing many of the troop’s fun summer camp T-shirts over the years, Sam saw the logo project as a chance to expand his creative skills.

Troop 799 Eagle Scout Sam Schulte designed the pictured logo for the troop’s iconic Magic Ship of Christmas, which has ferried Santa through the streets of Morgan Hill for 48 years. Image courtesy of Scout Troops 2799 and 799

Given a creative brief to guide the look and feel of the new design, Sam embraced the opportunity to learn about the process of working with a client, refining several iterations before producing two final versions of the logo, designed for practical use in promoting the Magic Ship.

Sam’s volunteerism reflects the Scout Oath’s commitment to serving others and the Scout Law’s principle of being helpful.

When asked about his inspiration, Sam shared, “I designed the new Troop t-shirt before this and thought this would be a good use of my skills. I wanted to get into graphic design, and this was an opportunity to work with a client and see what that would be like. It was interesting to see how the process worked, and I learned a lot along the way.”

Beyond his creative achievements, Sam has embraced some of Scouting’s most challenging adventures, citing Northern Tier—a wilderness canoe expedition covering 50-150 miles over a week—and Sea Base High Adventure Trips as his favorites. He credits Scouting for developing his outdoor leadership, survival knowledge, and even the ability to “cook a mean egg in a bag” at campouts.

Sam’s dedication to service also shone through his Eagle Project, where he created a buddy bench with flower pots for the Catalyst Kids program at Nordstrom Elementary, a before-and-after school care program he once attended.

Reflecting on the experience, Sam said, “It felt good to give back to the program I spent so many years at. Seeing the project come to life—from inception to installation and being used by the students—was incredibly rewarding.”

As Sam prepares to pursue a business degree, his contributions to Troop 799 and the Magic Ship of Christmas leave a lasting legacy of creativity, service and leadership. His work ensures that the Magic Ship will continue to delight the community for years to come, with a fresh logo as vibrant and inspiring as the tradition it represents.