Local Scene: Youth film scholarship; South Valley Symphony

Scholarships offered in youth film competition

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is providing $20,000 in scholarships for students as part of the second Empower Silicon Valley Youth Short-Film Competition.

Through a short film, local youth are invited to explore what a climate-friendly, clean energy world would look like and how to get there. No film experience or prior climate change knowledge is necessary.

For information, visit SVCleanEnergy.org/Empower-SV.

County Office of Ed releases report on wellness centers

The Santa Clara County Office of Education recently released a research brief about the importance of expanding school-based wellness centers and programs amid a youth mental health crisis.

“The youth mental health crisis manifests every day in schools, contributing to higher drop-out rates, student disengagement, chronic absenteeism, increased disciplinary actions and the tragic loss of students,” said Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools, in a newly released research brief on the efficacy of implementing a school-based approach to student wellness.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issues and accelerated the need for youth mental health services. According to the research brief, in the first year of the pandemic, intentional self-harm among 13- to 18-year-olds increased by 91%, overdoses increased by 95%, and diagnoses of major depressive disorders increased by 84%. Additionally, research indicates students are 10 to 21 times more likely to receive behavioral health services when they are provided on a school campus.

The SCCOE supported schools across Santa Clara County in establishing wellness centers and programs with support from the Mental Health Student Service Act Grant. To inform this work, the SCCOE Youth Advisory Group was created to ensure diverse backgrounds, perspectives and identities were heard in the creation of these programs and centers.

One wellness center recorded more than 700 student visits in the first week. Additionally, student exit surveys indicated a dramatic increase in students feeling happy, calm and less sad after leaving the wellness centers.

“There is strong evidence in support of these investments in schools,” Dewan said.

To read the entire research brief, visit sccoe.to/wellnessbrief and to learn more about Youth Mental Health and Wellness centers, visit sccoe.to/youthmentalhealthandwellness.

South Valley Symphony concert is March 12

South Valley Symphony will present Nextgen 2022 on March 12 at 7:30pm at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill.

The concert features performances by Valery and Starla Breshears from Stars Aligned, as well as the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers.

Tickets are $30 for adults, children are free with adult, and students are free with ID. No on-site ticket sales.

Visit southvalleysymphony.org for tickets, upcoming concerts and Covid protocols.

Council to consider nonprofit funding applications

The City of Morgan Hill is now accepting applications for funding requests for local nonprofit organizations that host community-wide or “community supporting” events at city facilities, as well as those that provide services to the local community, according to city staff.

The deadline application for this year’s requests is 5pm March 18.

The City Council will consider the applications and decide which organizations to grant funds to later this year.

To be considered for this annual funding, according to city staff, the following criteria must be met:

– The organization requesting funding must be a nonprofit.

– The program, event, or activity provides a direct benefit to the Morgan Hill community.

– Programs in alignment with the City Council’s Goals and Priorities shall be given priority. City Council priorities are established by the City Council in January of each year.

– Each organization must submit an inclusivity statement describing how the organization and/or the proposed activity is inclusive of the entire community.

– Existing programs and events may be given priority.

Applications will be reviewed by city staff. Funding applications and details will be included annually in the City’s Budget Development or Mid-Cycle Budget Review process. The city council will award and include final funding within the budget. Requests received after the deadline will not be accepted by City staff.

For more information, including how to apply for funding, visit the city’s website: https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1791.

2022 State of the City

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will deliver his 2022 State of the City address from 7-8pm March 9. The mayor will reflect on the prior year’s challenges and accomplishments, and set the stage for what is to come in Morgan Hill in 2022, according to the city’s “Weekly 411” newsletter.

Mayor Rich Constantine

The speech will be delivered online, and residents can participate via the Zoom app by visiting https://bit.ly/2022StateoftheCityAddress. Interested participants can also join in by calling 669.900.9128 and entering Webinar ID 863 7717 5045 when prompted.

Questions can be submitted to the mayor in advance by email, to [email protected]. Questions should be submitted before 5pm March 7. Questions can also be asked live during the online Zoom event.

The mayor’s State of the City address will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page, Channel 17 and the city’s website at morganhill.ca.gov.