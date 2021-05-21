Local Scene: Sidewalk Saturdays, Operation Freedom Paws fundraiser

Morgan Hill resident inducted into Honor Society

Denise Martin of Morgan Hill, a student at Colorado State University, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Arani is among 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Grill & Chill fundraiser

Help raise funds for local nonprofit Operation Freedom Paws during their annual Grill & Chill summer drawing event. Tickets are on sale from May 12-26, and include a drawing for a four-burner Nexgrill BBQ and professional BBQ kit.

For more information and to purchase raffle tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/lPT/.

Operation Freedom Paws is a San Martin based nonprofit that provides assistance to veterans by pairing them with rescued service dogs, and training the teams together for therapy and ongoing treatment. The organization’s website is operationfreedompaws.org.

Local realty office names new specialist

Zeanna Bunch of EXIT Realty Keystone has been named the Morgan Hill branch’s Certified Probate & Trust Specialist, according to a press release.

Bunch successfully completed a series of courses and met numerous requirements to obtain the certification.

“Continuing education is so very important to Zeanna and obtaining this designation has provided our office with a mentor on these topics. She is a valuable member of our team and we offer our warmest congratulations on this appointment,” said Margaret Vierra, Broker of EXIT Realty Keystone.

EXIT Realty Keystone is located at 16175 A Monterey Road. For more information, call 408.778.9990 or visit exitrealtykeystone.com.

Summer watering schedule

Water restrictions are in effect for the summer season through Oct. 31 in Morgan Hill, according to city staff. The summer watering schedule limits outdoor watering as follows: No watering on Wednesdays; odd numbered addresses can water on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays; irrigation is allowed before 9am or after 7pm; and watering is limited to no more than 15 minutes per station.

Also, no watering is permitted within 48 hours after .25 inch or more of precipitation.

For more information, visit mhvalueswater.com.

Sidewalk Saturdays are back

Downtown Morgan Hill’s Sidewalk Saturdays outdoor retail market has returned as restrictions on public gatherings have relaxed. Sidewalk Saturday is scheduled for 9am to 1pm every Saturday through July 3 on East Third Street. Vendors of outdoor booths will sell handmade items, small retail, health and beauty products and more.

Pride Month flag raising

The City of Morgan Hill will commemorate the month of June as LGBTGQ+ Pride Month by displaying the Pride Flag at City Hall, the Community and Cultural Center and the Centennial Recreation Center. A Pride Flag raising ceremony is scheduled for 9am June 1 at Morgan Hill City Hall, 17575 Peak Ave.

This year’s flag is the Progress Pride Flag, which includes a five-color chevron “to place a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression,” says an email newsletter from city staff.

Housing workshops

The City of Morgan Hill has scheduled a series of online workshops on housing. The purpose of the workshops is “to provide a roadmap of housing in Morgan Hill, how we got here and the future of housing for current and future residents,” says an announcement from city staff.

“We will share the what, why and how housing will change per state law and hear your thoughts on creating the best version of Morgan Hill for the future.”

Visit the City of Morgan Hill’s web page (https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/2162/2021-Housing-Conversation) for more information, including a list of dates and details about the workshops. Some of the events will be held in partnership with [email protected]

The first workshop will take place 10am May 28. The title of the workshop is “Coffee Time Conversation: A Model for Agricultural Workforce Housing in South County.”

“Join the City of Morgan Hill and [email protected] panelists to talk about both the need and the value in creating space for an agricultural workforce. South County farms and ag workers feed Santa Clara County, and housing is a critical part of making it all work,” says the city’s press release.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/nzt6b34f.

Meeting scheduled on Highway 101/25 interchange project

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is holding a virtual meeting to update the public on the Highway 101/25 Interchange project.

Phase 1 of the project, expected to begin in summer 2023, will reconstruct the interchange slightly north of the current interchange, replacing the Highway 25 two-lane overcrossing with a four-lane overcrossing spanning across Highway 101. It would also increase the length of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp to Highway 25 to decrease traffic back-ups onto 101.

The meeting will be held over Zoom on June 9 at 6pm. Spanish translation will be provided.

For information and a link to the meeting, visit bit.ly/3ydZVOH.