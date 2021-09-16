Local Scene: Senior Center reopens; LeTip of Morgan Hill celebrates 30 years

Vaccine clinic at Cecelia’s Closet

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation will host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for patients age 12 and up at the nonprofit’s headquarters at Cecelia’s Closet & Food Pantry, from 9:30am-12:30pm Sept. 18. Cecelia’s Closet is located at 35 Peebles Ave., in Morgan Hill. No appointments are needed, and vaccinations are free.

Homeowner energy efficiency workshop

Join a free homeowner energy efficiency and electrification webinar on Sept. 23 from 6:30-7:45pm for South County residents. The webinar will feature presentations from the City of Morgan Hill, BayREN Home+, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Bay Area SunShares and others to help make the process of home energy improvements a breeze. This webinar is perfect for South County homeowners exploring:

– Energy efficiency improvements

– Home electrification—switching from gas to electric appliances

– Residential solar and battery storage

– Rebates and financing options

RSVP today at SouthCountyRebates2021.eventbrite.com. If you are unable to attend this webinar, call a Home Energy Advisor at (866) 878-6008 or visit BayRENresidential.org to learn more about BayREN Home+ and get started on your home improvement journey.

Senior Center reopens

The City of Morgan Hill announced that the Senior Center Lobby at the Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., will reopen for limited socialization and programming beginning Sept. 14, 1pm to 3pm Tuesdays and Thursdays. Safety is a priority and Covid-19 protocols will be in place.

For more information, call 408.782.1284 or visit www.mholderadults.com.

Rotary Club accepting grant applications

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is once again looking to team up and offer financial support to other local nonprofit organizations that are working to make the Morgan Hill community a better place. Over the years, the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill through its annual Community Grant and Hearts of Rotary programs, has provided financial support to local nonprofit organizations that operate free clinics, distribute food to those in need, help purchase school supplies, teach children the fun and appreciation of art, provide musical concerts to elder care facilities, educate the community about and rehabilitate endangered wildlife and provide our community Fourth of July festivities.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill, established in 1955, is part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose stated human rights purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world, says a press release from the local club. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who belong to more than 33,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill, visit MorganHillRotary.org.

Morgan Hill native named to President’s List

Thao Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, was named to the President’s List at Georgia State University for the summer 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Local LeTip chapter celebrates 30th anniversary

Morgan Hill florist Amy Osako-Aochi, restaurant owner Rosy Bergin and attorney J. Randall Toch—along with 15 other local small business owners—are members of LeTip of Morgan Hill, a business networking group with a unique structure for generating quality sales referrals to business in non-competing industries.

This week, LeTip of Morgan Hill celebrated its 30th anniversary of building business relationships. LeTip of Morgan Hill is a chapter of the world’s largest privately owned business referral network, LeTip International.

With 15 members in industries such as finance, real estate, travel, and insurance, the goal of the chapter is to help all members reach their business goals through the simple strategy of building relationships and giving referrals.

“With 30 years of receipts, LeTip of Morgan Hill members know the role that strong networking relationships can serve in helping small businesses grow through genuine referrals,” said Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO & Owner of LeTip. “We congratulate our Morgan Hill members for marking this milestone, especially after such a challenging year for small businesses.”

All members of LeTip of Morgan Hill are responsible for regularly exchanging business tips among other members. Only one representative of any given profession is accepted into a chapter, so referrals and tips for any services or products are funneled to that member representing that industry.

The LeTip of Morgan Hill chapter is accepting new members and meets at Rosy’s at the Beach every Wednesday at 7am to exchange qualified leads and build business relationships with other professionals in the area. Those interested in joining can visit LeTip of Morgan Hill’s website at https://letip.com/chapter-details/?id=422.

LeTip is open to those working in virtually every industry, including home services and real estate, banking and finance, health and medicine, insurance, travel, fitness, business services, legal, public relations, event planning, creative services, technology, and more.