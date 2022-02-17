good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 17, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: PG&E to begin burying powerlines

The County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department is seeking input from the public on its next Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) three-year plan

By: Staff Report
Mays named to Dean’s List

Chad Donald Mays of Morgan Hill has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Mays, a junior majoring in sports media and communication, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, says a press release from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.

PG&E to begin burying power lines

Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion-dollar initiative to bury 10,000 miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California.

Officials with the utility giant made the announcement last week of the first wave, which aims to place nearly 3,600 miles of power lines underground. The estimated cost is nearly $4 million per mile, officials said.

The project is part of a wildfire mitigation plan to be submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission on Feb. 25.

Transmission wires have been blamed for starting many wildfires around the state in recent years, including the Dixie Fire that started in July 2021 and burned nearly a million acres and destroyed more than 1,400 structures before it was contained in late October.

Company officials said in November that the company would lose an estimated $1 billion from the fire and related lawsuits.

Input sought on mental health plan

The County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department is seeking input from the public on its next Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) three-year plan.

A community-wide Mental Health Survey is available through March 25 at MyVoiceOurChange.org.

Virtual community conversations are being held in February and March. These conversations are hosted by Behavioral Health and partner organizations to get feedback on three questions:

• What are essential mental health or substance use needs?

• What should stay the same?

• What should be added or changed?

To find a Community Conversation to join, visit bhsd.sccgov.org/about-us/mental-health-services-act.

“Community input is necessary and vital to decisions that can improve and enhance our services,” said Sherri Terao, director of the Behavioral Health Services Department. “This input provides meaningful contributions to our decisions about behavioral health projects and programs.” 

Feedback and findings will be used to inform the development of the plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2026. Information from the survey and conversations will be available in the spring.

Webinar discusses how to start a business

The American Association of University Women/California is sponsoring a webinar titled “From Corporate America to Entrepreneurship—How Do We Transition?” on Feb. 22 at noon.

The half-hour presentation will discuss how to start your own business. Laura Hall, consultant for WHYZ Partners and former president of Polo Ralph Lauren Accessories, will give the presentation.

To register, visit bit.ly/34BZ5kS.

Earthquake in San Benito

A 3.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck at 4:10am Feb. 16 about one mile west of San Juan Bautista in San Benito County near the border of Monterey County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake was centered at a depth of 6.6 kilometers (4.1 miles). No injuries have been reported.

