Hicken named to dean’s list

Thomas Hicken, of Morgan Hill, earned a spot on the Utah Tech University dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete at least 15 credits.

“Congratulations to our exceptional students whose dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved place on the honor roll,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Tech, said. “Seeing our students embrace opportunities at Utah Tech and achieve excellence is truly inspiring. Their personal achievements exemplify the perseverance and resilience that define our educational community.”

MH residents earn honors

Cody Croul and Alvaro Alvarado, of Morgan Hill, were named to the Southern New Hampshire University president’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Nonprofit accepting grant applications

Gilroy Assistance League is accepting grant request applications through Feb. 21. The local nonprofit considers grant requests that directly benefit youth organizations, programs and schools in Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill, says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League.

This year, Gilroy Assistance League expects to award about $35,000 in grants. Funds will be awarded in late April.

A formal grant request application must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 21. To apply for a grant or learn more about supporting the Gilroy Assistance League grants program, go to GilroyAssistanceLeague.org/grants.

Gilroy Assistance League is a nonprofit organization that is composed of dedicated female community leaders, whose mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County, exclusive to Gilroy, San Martin, and Morgan Hill, says the press release. The League raises funds primarily through their annual Home + Garden Tour, which is held each spring on the Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Home Tour, and the event takes place on May 9-10.

South County orgs receive Golden Grant

McDonald’s Owner/Operators across Northern California through the Central Coast areas have selected recipients of the Golden Grants, based on applications by school and nonprofit organization programs that fuel children’s imaginations, education and growth, says a press release from McDonald’s Golden Grants.

This year, Gilroy-based Rebekah’s Children’s Services and Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill are Golden Grant recipients. Each recipient will be awarded $1,000 through the Golden Grants program.

Specifically, funding will go toward the Kneaded Culinary Academy at Rebekah Children’s Services, a no-cost culinary arts vocational training program for historically disenfranchised and underserved youth ages 14-18 in South Santa Clara County.

At Ann Sobrato High School, the grant is targeted at the Wilson Reading program, a hands-on structured experience for all students to improve their reading fluency and comprehension skills, says the press release.