Haunt your neighbors and win

Morgan Hill Haunt, the city’s annual competition for the best Halloween season home decorations, begins Sept. 9. Registration opens that day on the city’s website, at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. Registration is free.

Get creative as you frighten your neighbors for the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights. The competition is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department.

The entry deadline is Oct. 15. Drive-by judging will take place Oct. 17-21. Entries will be judged on Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scaries Decor.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots, Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

‘Bloody Mary’ coming to South County

Internationally renowned makeup artist Bobbie Weiner will host a special Halloween special effects makeup seminar on Sept. 14 at the World’s Largest Haunted House in Gilroy. Tickets for the special event—a prelude to the opening of the haunted house located at 8630 San Ysidro Avenue—are available on the venue’s website, worldslargesthauntedhouse.net/.

Weiner, known as “Bloody Mary,” is celebrated for her transformative makeup artistry, having launched her career doing special effects makeup for James Cameron’s “Titanic,” says a press release from the World’s Largest Haunted House. She is the top supplier of camouflage face paint to the U.S. Military, and has developed various lines of makeup for sports fans and hunters.

Her achievements include licensing deals with Universal Studios Orlando and Six Flags Over Texas, appearances on CNN and Entertainment Tonight, and features in national and international magazines, says the press release.

The Sept. 14 class in Gilroy will offer a chance for attendees to learn from a “master of transformation.”

Owned and operated by Gilroyans Alicia Juarez and Oscar Garcia, the World’s Largest Haunted House opens Oct. 4. Plans this year for the haunted house include a roller rink.

MH native leads San Benito County chamber

Kendra Baron, a Morgan Hill native and longtime resident of Hollister, is the new Director/CEO of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, says a press release from the chamber.

Baron has been working for the local chamber for about six months, as the organization’s events and marketing coordinator. Baron’s work experience has revolved around hospitality and customer service—as a flight attendant, event coordinator for local wineries and running a home-based clothing boutique that operates primarily online and at local popup events.

Baron, who has lived in Hollister for about 10 years, serves on the committee of HOW Hollister Chapter, helping to curate events to support women and their families who are struggling, says the press release.

Join the symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s future activities and becoming a part of the organization’s long-standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like-minded board members, even if they don’t have experience with nonprofits. All applicants need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at southvalleysymphony.org. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.