Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

July is Recreation Month in Morgan Hill

The City of Morgan Hill is celebrating Recreation Month in July with a variety of free and fun events at local facilities. Activities include:

• July 18: Free Centennial Recreation Center Day for Morgan Hill Residents, 5am-9:30pm

• July 18: Magical Bridge: Got Talent! Part II, 6pm-8pm

• July 30: Free Intro to Pickleball Class, 5:30pm-6:30pm

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Two earthquakes reported near Gilroy

Two earthquakes were recorded early in the morning July 16 near Gilroy, according to the US Geological Survey.

At 1:41am, a magnitude 3.2 quake occurred about 6 miles east southeast of Gilroy, or 14.6 miles southeast of Morgan Hill.

Less than 30 seconds later, a magnitude 3.4 temblor was reported in the area.

Both quakes averaged a depth of nearly one mile.

No structural damage or injuries were immediately reported following the quake.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Know difference between fire evac warnings, orders

As wildfires continue in the Bay Area and California, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is urging residents to know the difference between evacuation warnings and evacuation orders.

An evacuation warning means there is an impending danger to life or property, according to the agency. If a warning is given, residents should assume an evacuation order will follow and start gathering important items for family and pets.

Any individuals who need extra time to evacuate, or anyone with large animals, should pack up and leave when a warning is issued, the agency said.

In contrast, an evacuation order means there’s an immediate threat to life and residents need to leave right now, according to the agency.

“It’s critical to follow all directions from law enforcement to ensure you and your family evacuate safely,” the agency said on social media Sunday.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.