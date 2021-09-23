good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 23, 2021
Article Search
Calendar: Emerald Regime Crab Feed
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Micro grant program for businesses

Morgan Hill residents named to President's List

By: Staff Report
3
0

Business micro-grant program

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation and local chamber of commerce are teaming up to offer a “Business Relief Micro Grant” program for local small businesses. To be eligible, applicants must be operators of a permanent physical commercial storefront within the city limits of Morgan Hill, and demonstrate a financial burden due to Covid-19—among other requirements. 

The maximum grant award is $4,000 for businesses with 2 to 10 employees; and $5,000 for businesses for 11 to 25 employees. Funds can be used for working capital (including payroll) that will allow the business to remain viable through the pandemic. 

Applications can be submitted until Oct. 1, and grants will be awarded the week of Oct. 4. 

For more information, a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply for a micro grant, visit https://tinyurl.com/ecp54fr7

MH residents make President’s List

Kiali James, Shantell Schweikart and Kendra Stewart—all Morgan Hill locals—were named to the summer 2021 President’s List for Southern New Hampshire University. 

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. 

Thousands volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day

After more than a year of suspending in-person activities during the pandemic, tens of thousands of Californians turned out to take part in the 37th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest annual volunteer event organized by the California Coastal Commission.

Volunteers gathered hundreds of tons of trash at beaches, shorelines, and inland waterways, cleaning up at hundreds of locations in 55 of California’s 58 counties, says a press release from the California Coastal Commission. Cleanups took place up and down the coast, from the Oregon to Mexico border, and as far inland as Lake Tahoe. California’s event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

In Hollister, numerous volunteers showed up to volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day at Sunnyslope School on Sept. 18. In Morgan Hill, volunteers helped clean up in the area of two gathering points: the city’s corporation yard on Edes Court and Chesbro Reservoir County Park. 

With 50% of the statewide cleanup sites reporting results, more than 20,000 volunteers took part in the Sept. 18 cleanup day throughout California. Those volunteers picked up 153,281 pounds of trash and an additional 9,256 pounds of recyclable materials, for a total of 162,538 pounds or more than 81 tons, according to the press release. 

“Californians cherish our coast, and they showed today that they were excited to get back there to help,” said Jack Ainsworth, Executive Director of the California Coastal Commission. “This Coastal Cleanup Day was an important opportunity for us to make up for some of the time lost during this past year, and the citizens of California showed that they haven’t lost their passion for protecting our coast and ocean.”

Area residents checked in at Sunnyslope School on Sept. 18 to volunteer to take part in Coastal Cleanup Day. 
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Activists rally for immigration reform in Morgan Hill

Juan Reyes -
CARAS, the Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services...
Local News

Bronze statue ‘Everyone’s Child’ unveiled in memory of Tara Romero

Michael Moore -
Nearly a decade after 14-year-old Tara Romero lost her...
COVID-19

Vaccination clinic for at-risk scheduled for Sept. 25

Staff Report -
The City of Morgan Hill and Safeway will host...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Activists rally for immigration reform in Morgan Hill

Bronze statue ‘Everyone’s Child’ unveiled in memory of Tara Romero