Negrete makes dean’s list

Q Negrete, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Washington University in St. Louis dean’s list for the spring semester. Negrete is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Meet William Briggs

Meet local author William Briggs at a free public event on Aug. 21 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, Hiram Morgan Hill Room at 17000 Monterey Road.

The event is presented by the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee as part of the Lifelong Learning Series.

Briggs is a noted author of historical nonfiction, former SJSU Professor, and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton. Briggs will talk about his book, “Badass Lawman,” portraying John Hicks Adams and his feats as Santa Clara County Sheriff during the California Gold Rush Days.

The Aug. 21 event will take place 2:30-3:30pm.

PG&E assistance available

To provide additional financial assistance to more households with past-due energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is modifying guidelines mid-year for the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program, says a press release from the utility company. REACH and REACH Triple Match help qualifying low- to moderate-income customers pay their past-due energy bill and help prevent service disconnections.

Since January, nearly 1,700 applications have been approved on the Central Coast, resulting in more than $990,600 in financial assistance, according to PG&E. The approved applications include 46 in San Benito County.

Furthermore, PG&E has provided more than $17.2 million in financial assistance to more than 25,000 income-eligible customers through REACH and REACH Triple Match since January. The expanded benefits and details on how to apply include:

Expanded Benefits & How to Apply

• Bill credit doubled: The maximum customer bill credit that can be applied to a past-due balance has increased from $1,000 to $2,000 for REACH and REACH Triple Match (total not higher than customer’s past due amount).

• Increased income limit: A larger pool of income-eligible customers now qualifies for REACH Triple Match, which provides a 3-to-1 match on customer payments of $50 or more to further reduce an unpaid balance. For example, a family of four making up to $156,000 per year could qualify for assistance.

• Past-due balance amount: Qualifying customers can now participate in the program regardless of their past due balance, which was previously capped at $2,000, and customers on a payment plan are also now eligible.

The revised criteria are aimed at helping more customers address high past-due amounts, especially over the hot summer months when energy usage typically peaks. Information on how to apply is online at https://tinyurl.com/3cuxk2ms.

National Night Out is Aug. 6

Spend an evening with family, friends and neighbors and get to know Morgan Hill Police Department personnel and city staff at the National Night Out, scheduled for 5-8pm Aug. 6. The event takes place at Morgan Hill Civic Center Plaza, 17575 Peak Ave.

See police, fire and public works vehicles and equipment on display. Enjoy kids’ activities and giveaways, and visit informational tables hosted by local nonprofits and community organizations.

For more information, visit the city’s National Night Out event page online at https://morganhill.ca.gov/2323/National-Night-Out.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16: The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.