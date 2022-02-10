Local Scene: Locals earn academic honors

Vereyken named to Dean’s List

Morgan Hill resident Gunnar Charles Vereyken has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Norwich University.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors, says a press release from Norwich University.

Le Truong named to President’s List

Thao Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Brenny makes Dean’s List

Aurora University has named Samantha Brenny, of Morgan Hill, to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Brenny is majoring in Exercise Science.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher, says a press release from Aurora University.

Kershaw makes UNH Dean’s List

Morgan Hill resident Annelie Kershaw has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the fall 2021 semester. Kershaw is majoring in Occupational Therapy.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits), says a press release from UNH. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Escareno named to Dean’s List

Ernesto Escareno, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester, says a press release from Champlain College. Escareno is currently enrolled in the Business Management major.

Locals earn Univ. of Utah honors

The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,600 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Morgan Hill residents Preston Phung (majoring in Pre Computer Science), Alex Marenin (Pre Business) and Jojo Thomas (English) are among those named to the recent Dean’s List.

Mackenna makes Dean’s List

Mackenna Leedy, of Morgan Hill, was among those who earned Dean’s List recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Leedy is a sophomore majoring in psychology, says a press release from George Fox University.

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.

DIY Energy Saving Toolkits

Keep heating costs as low as the temperature with Do-It-Yourself Energy Saving Toolkits available from Silicon Valley Clean Energy. The DIY kits can help keep heating costs from rising during the winter by increasing your home’s energy efficiency, according to City of Morgan Hill staff.

Each Toolkit contains tools and materials designed to help you keep your home well insulated and energy efficient. Better insulation and energy efficiency means less wasted heat and less reason to crank up the thermostat.

Toolkits include weatherstripping to help prevent heat loss at your windows and doors, a Kill-A-Watt meter to let you monitor your home’s overall energy use, and many more tools to assist in making your home more comfortable and efficient.

The DIY Energy Saving Toolkits are provided by local clean energy provider Silicon Valley Clean Energy. Stop by the Morgan Hill Library at 660 W. Main Avenue to check one out for free with your library membership.

For more information, visit https://www.svcleanenergy.org/diy-toolkits/