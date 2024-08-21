Hale Avenue Extension Grand Opening

Join City of Morgan Hill officials at New Hale Avenue, south of the Main Avenue intersection, for light refreshments on Aug. 24 at 8:30am and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am, to celebrate the grand opening of Phase II of the Hale Avenue Extension.

Limited street parking will be available; attendees are encouraged to park at 17575 Peak Ave.

Fundraising concert is Sept. 14 at Gavilan Theater

Gilroy Foundation presents its annual fundraiser, “Illuminate the Night” Candlelight Concert, at Gavilan College Theater Sept. 14.

The evening, set on the foothill campus of Gavilan College, begins at 5pm and will feature a candlelight concert with performances by the Mitchell James Band, the South Valley Suzuki String Academy String Quartet and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers, according to the Gilroy Foundation.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, and delicious appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering, followed by a live auction and the candlelight concert.

Tickets purchased before Aug. 14 are $100, and tickets purchased after Aug. 14 are $125. Tickets are available at https://gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/illuminate-the-night.

Funds from the event will help support the grants and scholarships programs of Gilroy Foundation, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships.

Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has proudly bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals, says a press release from the foundation.

Join symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like minded board members, even if you don’t have experience with nonprofits. All you need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at http://southvalleysymphony.org/. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

State IDs to be digitized for Apple, Google wallets

California is working to make state ID cards available for use in Apple and Google Wallets, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

“We’re partnering with two iconic California companies—Apple and Google—to provide convenient, private and secure driver’s licenses and ID cards directly on people’s phones,” Newsom said in a press release Aug. 15.

“This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day.”

These new options are part of the DMV’s mobile driver’s license pilot program, which launched last year.

When operational, users should be able to present their IDs using iPhone, Apple Watch and Android devices, according to the press release.

