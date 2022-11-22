Local Scene: ‘Christmas on the Hill’ returns to West Hills Church

City hiring lifeguards, swim instructors

The City of Morgan Hill’s Recreation Division is looking to fill positions for year round lifeguards and swim instructors, according to an announcement from City Hall. While many people think of lifeguard positions and swim instructor roles as summer jobs, the City of Morgan Hill offers aquatic programming year round, heightening the need for aquatics professionals.

“Working in Aquatics is rewarding because you help the community by teaching lifesaving skills and supporting a safe and supervised swimming environment for our entire community to enjoy,” said Molly Fittro, Aquatics Supervisor for the City of Morgan Hill. “It’s a great opportunity to learn leadership and safety skills that will help prepare you for future career opportunities.”

The City manages the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center (on Condit Road) and the indoor aquatic facility at the Centennial Recreation Center (on West Edmundson Avenue). There are often opening and mid-day shifts available when school is typically in session.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, more than one-third of public pools in the U.S. are affected by a national lifeguard shortage. When there is not enough staff to supervise the pool or offer swim lessons, pool hours and programs are reduced.

“Many fire professionals start their careers with jobs in aquatics programming as lifeguards,” said Morgan Hill Fire Chief George Huang. “It’s a great start to a career in emergency services, where individuals get certifications in CPR, first aid and other trainings that build a foundation for more advanced fire and emergency services training.”

Pay rates for the positions range from $16.50 to $19 an hour, according to city staff. Anyone interested in an aquatics position is asked to apply online. Positions are available for ages 15 and up, providing opportunities for high school students through active retired adults. Shifts are flexible and available for six to 20 hours per week.

For those not yet certified as lifeguards, the City of Morgan Hill offers a lifeguard certification course, which can be reimbursed after working 10 shifts. Swim Instructors can be hired and trained within a few weeks.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online at www.morganhill.ca.gov/jobs or by contacting Molly Fittro at 408.310.4301 for additional information.

Blood drive at La Quinta Inn

La Quinta Inn & Suites in Morgan Hill, located at 17043 Condit Road, will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center on Nov. 28 from 12-4pm.

SBC has a current need for All Blood Types, especially Type O+, says a press release. Note that walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3OboW5a or by calling 888.723.7831.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Phillip Martin, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up and come out to the La Quinta Inn & Suites blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients in need.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID, says the press release. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at the Nov. 28 mobile drive will receive a free, collectible long-sleeve holiday t-shirt, says the press release.

‘Christmas on the Hill’

West Hills Community Church invites the community this Christmas holiday season to the 2nd annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza. This walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand painted displays, theme-decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate for everyone, says a press release from West Hills Community Church.

Once the spectators’ tour of the display reach the top of the hill, guests will be able to sit and relax to a synchronized musical light display and snap a few pictures at a holiday themed photo station.

Attendees canearch for stars hidden throughout the display to receive a candy cane prize, or take photos with live sheep and shepherds each Saturday. Regardless of your age, everyone will find something to enjoy at this truly unique hillside location.

“We are excited to welcome the community to take part in the joy and celebration of the Christmas season. We were delighted to welcome and meet so many members of the community at last year’s event and are hopeful that the additional lights added this year will add to the festivities” says David Frederick, Pastor of West Hills Community Church.

The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot and continue up through the lighted tunnel, and finish with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Avenue. The event is open to the public at no cost.

The event will run for 10 evenings in December from 6:30-9pm, with Saturdays featuring Richard the sheep and his friends. Christmas on the Hill is open on the following dates: Dec. 3-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 22-23.

West Hills Church will also host Christmas Ever services at 3pm and 5pm, and Christmas morning service at 9am.