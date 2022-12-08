good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 8, 2022
Local Scene: Chanukah celebration in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
Celebrate Chanukah in Morgan Hill

This festive season, Chabad South County Jewish Center invites everyone to participate in a joyous celebration in honor of Chanukah. Covid-safe and outdoors, the celebration promises to be an exciting event for Morgan Hill. 

“We are looking forward to gather and celebrate Chanukah together with the entire community,” Rabbi Mendel Liberow, Director of Chabad South County Jewish Center, said in a press release. 

The Dec. 18 community event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 4-5:30pm at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheatre, 17000 Monterey Road. 

Festivities include a grand Menorah lighting with live music and greetings from local dignitaries, including newly elected mayor Mark Turner. There will be something for everyone to enjoy with a spectacular fire performance, children’s Chanukah crafts, giant inflatables, free swag, prizes and more, says the press release. Doughnuts and latkes, traditional Chanukah foods, will be available free of charge. There will be a mini pop-up Chanukah boutique, with the opportunity to buy Chanukah themed cards, toys and Judaica. 

Registration is required. For more info and to register, visit www.JewishMH.com/chanukah

Recycle old mattresses at Rosso Furniture

The Mattress Recycling Council recently announced a new public site for mattress collection located at Rosso Furniture, 212 Tennant Ave. in Morgan Hill.

South County residents can drop off mattresses, free of charge, for recycling on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4pm.

This drop-off location is for mattresses only. To recycle or dispose of other bulky items, residents should contact the San Martin Transfer Station located at 14070 Llagas Ave. Items recycled or disposed of at the San Martin Transfer Station may require a fee.

For information, visit byebyemattress.com.

AAUW hopes to inspire girls to become political leaders

AAUW California announced its new virtual statewide program, Gov Trek. The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by galvanizing a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office. 

Over five two-hour sessions, students will engage in interactive activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

Gov Trek is open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home, or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first-come, first-served basis at aauw-ca.org. 

The registration deadline is Jan. 14. The program can accommodate 150 students.

Gov Trek is presented by AAUW California, the 9,000-plus member state arm of the American Association of University Women and its more than 115 local branches throughout California. 

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs,” said Sandi Gabe, AAUW California president. “We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California.” 

