Haunt your neighbors and win

Morgan Hill Haunt, the city’s annual competition for the best Halloween season home decorations, begins Sept. 9. Registration opens that day on the city’s website, at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. Registration is free.

Get creative as you frighten your neighbors for the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights. The competition is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department.

The entry deadline is Oct. 15. Drive-by judging will take place Oct. 17-21. Entries will be judged on Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scaries Decor.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots, Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

Brew Crawl tickets are on sale

The 11th annual Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl is scheduled for Sept. 21, and tickets are on sale now. Taste samples from among 20-plus local craft breweries while taking in all the festivities throughout downtown Morgan Hill—from retail and restaurant experiences to specials, live music and dancing.

Checkin will take place on Third Street near Monterey Road, from 11am-4pm.

Proceeds from the event will help pay for the Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s various activities and programs, including downtown lighting and other amenities.

Some of the participating businesses include Kelly Brewing Co., The Jewel Box, the Running Shop & Hops, Narrative Fermentations, Rosy’s at the Beach, Sushi Confidential, Bubbles & Brew, La Cantina Brewing Co., Trail Dust BBQ, Gordon Biersch, Craft Roots, Promised Land Brewery, TenFiveOne Cider Co., Windermere and more.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Brew Crawl event website at https://tinyurl.com/y74775nw.

Give blood

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed, says a press release from the American Red Cross.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include:

Gilroy: Sept. 12: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.; Sept. 14: 8am-2pm, South Valley Community Church, 8095 Kelton Drive; Sept. 28: 8:30am-1:30pm, Gilroy Sunrise Rotary, 74 West 6th Street.

Morgan Hill: Sept. 10: 10am-4pm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Ave.; Sept. 21: 8am-2pm, Community Christian, 305 West Main Ave.