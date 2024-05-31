Hicken earns academic honors

Thomas Hicken, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Utah Tech University’s president’s list for the spring semester. To qualify for the president’s list, students had to attain a GPA of 3.9 or higher for the semester, says a press release from the university.

Locals make dean’s list

Morgan Hill natives Brandon Nguyen and Natalie Nguyen were named to the Lehigh University dean’s list for the spring semester. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, says a press release.

Carrillo earns honors

Sophia Carrillo, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s honors list for the spring semester. Carrillo is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Adopt a pet for free June 1

People across California will be able to adopt a pet for free June 1 during the state’s inaugural Adopt-a-Pet Day.

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organized the event, which includes 150 California animal welfare sites where people can go to meet their new furry friends.

The goal is to find homes for 2,024 shelter pets.

According to organizers, recent years have seen a national increase in the number of shelter animals partly due to a shortage of veterinarians, inflation and a lack of pet-friendly housing options.

Shelters in Santa Clara and San Benito counties are participating in Adopt-a-Pet Day. All California Adopt-a-Pet Day locations can be found by visiting https://caadoptapetday.org.

Summer book sale is June 1

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a summer book sale 10am-3pm June 1. A preview sale for members of Friends and those who join that day is at 9am.

All books cost $1 or less, and children’s books are 25 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm with grocery-sized bags of books specially priced at $5. The sale takes place in the program room of the Morgan Hill Library, 660 W Main Ave.

Meditation workshop June 8

“Day of Peace” mindfulness meditation workshop takes place 10am-3pm June 8 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years.

The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation. Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited.

For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected]. The event is organized by AAUW Morgan Hill branch.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.