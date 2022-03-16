good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 16, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Academic honors; youth film contest

The Santa Clara County Office of Immigrant Relations has announced the launch of their 6th cohort of the New Americans Fellowship

By: Staff Report
Locals named to Dean’s List at Biola University

Three Morgan Hill residents were among nearly 1,800 students named to the Biola University Dean’s List in Fall 2021. 

The local students are:

• Kelsey Orlando, majoring in Psychology

• Hannah Ruffner, majoring in Bible, Theology, and Ministry

• Gabrielle Stieg, majoring in Psychology

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a Christian university in Southern California.

HIV home test kits

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health has launched a new program that provides free HIV home self-test kits mailed to eligible people who request them, according to county officials. The program aims to increase access to HIV testing for those disproportionately impacted by HIV. 

Individuals complete an initial, anonymous pre-screening to determine eligibility. Registration is available in both English and Spanish at https://tinyurl.com/2p8upv3r. The Public Health Department also provides free HIV testing at GetTestedSCC.org.

New Americans Fellowship

The Santa Clara County Office of Immigrant Relations has announced the launch of their 6th cohort of the New Americans Fellowship (NAF). NAF was created to provide immigrant students and aspiring professionals the opportunity to receive mentoring and career pipeline support from county leaders, according to county officials. 

Participants gain transferable skills and professional development in the areas of research and policy analysis, public communication, group facilitation and project management. NAF eligibility has now been expanded to DACA recipients, U or T nonimmigrant visa holders, VAWA recipients, Temporary Protected Status holders, and asylees and refugees who live, work or go to school in Santa Clara County. Applications are due March 31. Learn more and apply by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5n8evwxc.

Clean energy film competition

Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) is providing $20,000 in scholarships for students as part of its second Empower Silicon Valley Youth Short-Film Competition, according to Santa Clara County Supervisor Mike Wasserman. No film experience or prior climate change knowledge is necessary. The competition starts with a kickoff event on March 10 and run until May 2. 

Learn more about the competition and sign up for the kickoff webinar by visiting svcleanenergy.org/Empower-SV/.

Snack break at the library

The Morgan Hill Library offers free snacks for kids every Monday through Thursday (except holidays and school breaks) from 3-4pm. The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 West Main Ave. 

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3IjxVOh

Goodwill fundraiser

The Sobrato Murphy Music Association will host a fundraiser for Goodwill of Silicon Valley 9am-2pm April 2 at the Sobrato High School parking lot, 401 Burnett Ave. Donate your unwanted clothes, books, electronics, small appliances and exercise equipment, in any condition. No items heavier than 50 pounds will be accepted. 

Tax deductible receipts are available. Fundraiser will occur rain or shine. 

For more information, visit sobratomurphymusic.com or email [email protected]

Staff Report

