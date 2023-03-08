Local Scene: Academic honors; Coffee with the Mayor

Patwardhan named to Dean’s List

Tanmay Patwardhan, of Morgan Hill, was named to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Patwardhan is a sophomore in the university’s College of Science and Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average, says a press release from the university.

Coffee with the Mayor

Join Mayor Mark Turner and guest Chris Ghione, Public Services Director, for an informal conversation about Morgan Hill over a free cup of coffee. Coffee with the Mayor will take place 9-10am March 25 at the Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Ave.

Russia’s War on Ukraine

The Centennial Recreation Center and South County Lifelong Learning present “Russia’s War on Ukraine,” with speaker and former U.S. Ambassador Steven Pifer, at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road, from 2:30-3:30pm March 22.

Pifer will draw on his wealth of experience to offer insight about turbulent events on the world stage and their impact on the U.S., says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. Pifer previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state with responsibilities for Russia and Ukraine, as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia on the National Security Council; and at the U.S. embassies in Warsaw, Moscow and London.

An admission fee of $10 is required for entry.

Watering limited to two days a week

Effect March 1 through Oct. 31, property owners may water their outdoor lawns and landscaping only two days per week, according to the City of Morgan Hill. The restrictions are due to the ongoing water shortage facing California and the city’s declaration of a Level 4 Water Supply Shortage.

The season’s new restrictions include:

– Mondays and Thursdays for ODD numbered addresses and properties with no address

– Tuesdays and Fridays for EVEN numbered addresses

– NO watering on Wednesdays

– Irrigation shall only be scheduled before 9am or after 7pm

– Prevent runoff in any watering cycle

– Each valve or zone shall run for a maximum of 15 minutes in any one day

– No watering of non-functional turf at commercial, industrial and institutional properties

– Excessive use, loss or escape of water through breaks, leaks or other malfunctions in the water user’s plumbing or distribution system for any period of time after such escape of water should have reasonably been discovered and corrected and in no event more than ten (10) days of receiving written notice from the city, is prohibited.

Locals earn academic honors

Students named to the Bola University Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester include Morgan Hill residents Caden Leedy (majoring in Engineering Physics), Hannah Ruffner (Bible, Theology and Ministry) and Gabrielle Stieg (Pub Relations & Strategic Comm).

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2, says a press release from the university.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Dr. Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”