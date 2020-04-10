Many of Morgan Hill’s more than 100 manufacturers have seen a sharp increase in business as the demand for critical medical equipment skyrockets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paramit Corporation researches, designs, engineers and manufactures medical devices and life-saving science instruments. Its Madrone Parkway facility is the international company’s headquarters for research and development operations.

“Paramit plays a vital role in the supply chain of medical device OEMs whose products are helping to contain and manage the COVID-19 crisis,” said Chief Financial Officer Rick Kent. “Our clients are innovating a wide range of medical solutions.”

Kent listed some of the devices Paramit is manufacturing in higher volume during the outbreak. Among those are a mobile dialysis machine—which Kent added is in much higher demand since the pandemic started—that delivers bedside treatment to isolated COVID-19 patients, and a light-based screening platform that aids researchers in isolating coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies in the blood of recovering patients.

Other devices in high demand due to COVID-19 include:

• A Flu/RSV cartridge technology, which is being used to develop a test that can provide detection of COVID-19;

• A genome imaging technology capable of detecting structural variants that can help explain why some people are protected against COVID-19, while others are not;

• A label-free biosensor that helps researchers understand the body’s immune response and guide the discovery of therapeutic drugs and vaccines for the virus.

Paramit engineers are also using the company’s 3D printers to design and print reusable face shields, according to Kent.

“As we continue to support our clients with essential services, we are taking steps to protect our 450 employees by adhering to the social distancing and sanitation recommendations set forth by the County of Santa Clara, State of California and the CDC,” he said.

Lin Engineering, located on Vineyard Boulevard, designs and manufactures an assortment of standard and custom step motors, linear actuators, drivers and controllers. Such motors are an integral part of ventilators, which pump air to make it easier for patients with the respiratory disease to breathe.

Melissa Filice, director of human resources for Lin Engineering, said the company is increasing its motor production for ventilators in the United States and abroad.

Its Morgan Hill manufacturing facility also doubles as its prototyping facility, which allows Lin Engineering to provide prototypes quickly since the engineers can be hands-on with every step.

Amphenol All Sensors Corporation manufactures pressure sensors that are used in ventilators. To keep up with the demand, the company is hiring temporary manufacturing operators, whether they have soldering experience or not.

Infineon Technologies, which has a production facility in Morgan Hill as well as internationally, produces power semiconductors used to control a ventilator’s motor.

In a press release, the company stated it has delivered 38 million semiconductors worldwide for ventilators.

“We are focusing on being able to make these products available on short notice,” stated Dr. Helmut Gassel, member of the management board and CMO of Infineon Technologies. “We are currently experiencing a shift toward medical equipment. Numerous manufacturers are expanding or changing their product focus and asking us for the necessary components in order to quickly meet the special demand.”

Many other local manufacturers continue to operate daily as essential businesses, providing components for national defense, transportation infrastructure and other critical services.

