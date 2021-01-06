Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, where Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Local elected officials reacted on Twitter.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) said he is sheltering in place in the Capitol complex.

“My staff and I are safe and secure as protests occur on Capitol grounds,” Panetta tweeted. “We are following Capitol Police orders and are grateful for their quick response.”

Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) said Trump’s claims of election fraud have led to the riots.

“President Trump fanned the flames of unfounded conspiracy theories that have now led to violence in our nation’s Capitol,” he tweeted. “I pray for everyone’s safety. This is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy.”

Morgan Hill City Councilmember Rene Spring called for a “peaceful end.”

“This insanity by Trump protesters inside and outside the United States Capitol needs to stop,” he tweeted. “Enough is enough! This is not what America and Americans are about.”