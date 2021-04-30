good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 30, 2021
Article Search
FIGHTING COVID-19 Dr. Kusum Atraya of Gilroy Family Dental is urging the public to donate their unused CPAP machines so they can be converted into ventilators. Submitted photo
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Local dentist launches donation drive to battle Covid surge in India

Unused sleep apnea machines are converted into ventilators

By: Erik Chalhoub
177
0

In 2020, a South County dentist launched a donation drive of medical machines to help battle a shortage of ventilators in the Covid-19 fight.

Now, Dr. Kusum Atraya is joining volunteers from around the globe to help India, which is undergoing a deadly wave of Covid-19 infections that is pushing hospitals to the brink and resulting in a severe shortage of oxygen.

Atraya is collecting not-in-use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and BiPAP machines, typically used as a treatment for sleep apnea, and Oxygen Concentrators from the community, which are converted into ventilators for those suffering from Covid-19.

“This coronavirus is a common enemy,” she said. “We can not treat it as one country or one region’s problem. We know from experience that if this spreads in one part of the world, it can spread in others quickly.”

Covid-19 cases began surging in early April, with India now reporting thousands of deaths daily, with projections showing that the country may experience 3-4 million active cases per day.

Since launching the donation drive in the past week, Atraya said she’s already received dozens of machines from the community.

“As a sleep specialist dentist, I treat patients with sleep apnea and snoring with custom-made dental devices, so many of my patients have CPAP machines collecting dust in closets,” she said. “Because the machines are difficult to get used to, patients often switch to oral appliances or stop seeking treatment altogether. So I thought there must be many more people in the community with unused units who might like to donate them to such a cause.”

Atraya is urging patients who are not able to use their CPAP to consider donating these devices. 

“If you are still using the CPAP device regularly as recommended by a physician, then please continue to do so, and do not donate your device,” she said.

Atraya will be collecting these machines at both of her offices at Gilroy Family Dental, 1395 First St., Suite 102, and Lotus Dental Spa, 18181 Butterfield Blvd., Suite 110 in Morgan Hill.

For information, call 408.842.5037 (Gilroy) or 408.778.7700 (Morgan Hill).

“We all need to stand together in these unprecedented times, to help each other for the sake of humanity, and for the sake of our own security, regardless of region, race or religion,” Atraya said.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Cannabis narrowly loses, again, in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
The Morgan Hill City Council has once again decided...
Read more
COVID-19

County urges teens to get Covid-19 vaccine as demand slips

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County officials urged eligible county residents Friday...
Read more
Local News

Burn permits required as of May 1

Staff Report -
Starting May 1, a permit from the California Department...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Cannabis narrowly loses, again, in Morgan Hill

County urges teens to get Covid-19 vaccine as demand slips