Nicole Hemmenway of Morgan Hill was appointed CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation by its Board of Directors.

The nonprofit U.S. Pain Foundation advocates for the 50 million Americans who live with chronic pain.

As a teenager, Hemmenway was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic neurological disorder. She detailed her journey toward reclaiming her health despite pain in her 2014 book, No, It Is NOT in My Head: The Journey of a Chronic Pain Survivor from Wheelchair to Marathon.

Nicole Hemmenway

Hemmenway previously served as interim CEO and vice president of the U.S. Pain Foundation. Under her guidance, the organization has grown and expanded many of its programs and services, which include a national network of support groups, educational events and resources, a pediatric program for kids with pain and their families, awareness campaigns, federal advocacy efforts and more.

Hemmenway will continue in her role as director of the INvisible Project, U.S. Pain Foundation’s flagship publication, which aims to raise awareness by sharing patient stories in print, online and through traveling displays. The magazine has published 17 editions and distributed more than 100,000 copies over the last decade.

“The pain community is fortunate to have an advocate like Nicole,” said Shawn Dickens, chairman of the Board of Directors. “She is first to acknowledge everyone else on her team, but she is truly a force who refuses to back down when it comes to helping people with pain. She has dedicated her life to serving others—all while raising three young sons and navigating her personal health challenges. You would be hard-pressed to find a more sincere, passionate leader for the organization.”