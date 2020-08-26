CalFire and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office have established a process for livestock owners to access their evacuated properties to remove or care for their animals as the SCU Lightning Complex fire burns in the eastern part of the county.

From the sheriff’s office:

For residents that have been evacuated due to the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, please follow these instructions to care for or evacuate your livestock.

STEPS:

1. Call CALFIRE at (925) 588-6805. There will be a prerecorded message updated by CALFIRE daily at 7:00AM specifying the zones that will be open for residents to care for or evacuate their livestock. If you have further questions regarding your residence location or zone, please contact Sgt. Brian Randall at (408) 808-4400.

2. Show up to one of the three designated checkpoints:

• Alameda County Fairgrounds (4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA)

• Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters (55 W. Younger Avenue, San Jose, CA)

• Sheriff’s Office South County Substation (80 W. Highland Avenue, San Martin, CA)

3. Bring a valid photo identification and proof of residency.

4. Residents will be issued a pass.

5. Bring pass and ID to the nearest road closure by your residence and show the pass to the law enforcement agency that may be blocking the roadway. Residents will be required to sign-in before entering the evacuated area. Residents will have a maximum of 6 hours to care for or evacuate their livestock.

6. Residents must exit at the same entry point to sign out (Failure to sign out will result in denial of future passes or entry).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Due to the area being an active evacuation zone, residents must complete and sign a release of liability form prior to entering the evacuation zone. Each person entering the evacuation zones must sign a release of liability. If you do not sign the release, you will not be able to enter. No persons under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter the evacuation area. Pass hours will be from 9:00AM – 3:00PM