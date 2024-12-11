Photo: Robert Guynn

The City of Morgan Hill’s holiday tree was lit brightly on Dec. 7, when the local Kiwanis Club and members of the community celebrated the beginning of the winter holiday season with a slate of festivities in the downtown neighborhood. The tree is located in the front yard of the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, at the corner of Monterey Road and Dunne Avenue. 

The Kiwanis Club’s annual downtown holiday parade and celebration includes performances by local youth groups and visits with Santa Claus aboard the Christmas icon’s Magic Ship, which is based in Morgan Hill. Thousands of people gathered downtown for the Dec. 7 festivities. 

Previous articleMorgan Hill third-grader grows California’s largest cabbage
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here