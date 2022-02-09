Libraries to distribute Covid-19 tests, masks

The Santa Clara County Library District, working in coordination with the County of Santa Clara and County Supervisor Joe Simitian, will be offering thousands of free Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests to residents.

Outdoor, drive-thru test distributions will take place at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth St., on Feb. 11 from 1-5pm, and the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave., on Feb. 12 from 1-5pm.

Two free boxes of tests (four tests total) will be distributed per vehicle at each site. N95 masks will also be distributed.

No appointments are necessary and tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution sites are designed for vehicles, but individuals walking or bicycling will be able to receive tests (two boxes per household).

“SCCLD libraries provide important resources and are natural, valued hubs in our communities. We are proud to answer the call and hand out these much-needed Covid-19 home tests,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks.

The county recommends that antigen tests be used by those who have symptoms of Covid-19, and also to end isolation or quarantine periods for those who tested positive or were exposed to a person with Covid-19. If an antigen test comes back positive, it should be recognized as valid and applicable isolation guidance should be followed.