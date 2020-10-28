Yes on S is the responsible choice

As a young adult born and raised near Anderson Reservoir, I want to set the record straight about Measure S.

First, the Anderson Dam project is NOT fully funded. Measure S would provide badly needed funding that we can’t count on the federal or state government to provide, to help protect the town I grew up in.

Secondly, the Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project, which would help protect our downtown businesses, also is NOT fully funded. Measure S would fill that gap.

Finally, and again contrary to what the opponents say—one of whom doesn’t live here—Measure S would help fund needed projects not just for my generation, but also those that come after me.

Voting Yes on Measure S is the responsible thing to do, for you AND your children. Please join me and my friends, and do the right thing by voting YES on S.

Kendall Guertin

Morgan Hill

Bring back the speed bumps

Please return the speed bumps back to north and southbound lanes on Monterey Road before someone plows into patrons eating dinner. The “Slow Your Roll” sign at Craft Roots is there for a reason.

Who gave Leal the go-ahead to cut down trees on Monterey? Foul!

Those are my two cents. Thanks, keep up the good work.

John Kelley

Morgan Hill