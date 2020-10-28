good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 29, 2020
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letters to the editor: Yes on S, bring back speed bumps

By: submitted
Yes on S is the responsible choice

As a young adult born and raised near Anderson Reservoir, I want to set the record straight about Measure S.  

First, the Anderson Dam project is NOT fully funded. Measure S would provide badly needed funding that we can’t count on the federal or state government to provide, to help protect the town I grew up in.  

Secondly, the Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project, which would help protect our downtown businesses, also is NOT fully funded. Measure S would fill that gap. 

Finally, and again contrary to what the opponents say—one of whom doesn’t live here—Measure S would help fund needed projects not just for my generation, but also those that come after me. 

Voting Yes on Measure S is the responsible thing to do, for you AND your children.  Please join me and my friends, and do the right thing by voting YES on S.

Kendall Guertin

Morgan Hill

Bring back the speed bumps

Please return the speed bumps back to north and southbound lanes on Monterey Road before someone plows into patrons eating dinner. The “Slow Your Roll” sign at Craft Roots is there for a reason.

Who gave Leal the go-ahead to cut down trees on Monterey? Foul! 

Those are my two cents. Thanks, keep up the good work.

John Kelley

Morgan Hill

Local News

New zoning for distribution centers in Morgan Hill?

Michael Moore |
Responding to an ongoing public refrain against the development of massive fulfillment centers in the city limits, the Morgan Hill City Council is considering a zoning amendment that would prohibit such distribution facilities.
Read more
Local News

Measure RR would raise $100M annually for Caltrain

Michael Moore |
Measure RR on the Nov. 3 ballot is a one-eighth-cent sales tax that would be levied for 30 years in order to help “save” Caltrain, the commuter train line that runs between Gilroy and San Francisco, according to supporters.
Read more
Local News

Measure S aims to raise funds for water supply, flood control projects

Michael Moore |
Proponents of Valley Water’s Measure S on the Nov. 3 ballot say the parcel tax is crucial to reinforcing water supplies, flood protection and other priorities for nearly 2 million Santa Clara County residents; but its detractors say the measure lacks details and transparency, and caution that the proposed tax has no sunset date.
Read more
