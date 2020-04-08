Thank you, retailers

A very special thank you to some of the retailers in Morgan Hill including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway and all of their staff for doing the best they could to keep the shelves stocked during this difficult time for all of us.

A big thanks to Safeway for having special hours for seniors and special needs people.

The residents of Morgan Hill love all of you!

Terry Bullock

Morgan Hill

Let’s not waste a pandemic

So the saying goes, “The man who views his life at 50 in the same way as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” One might re-write this in light of current events to say, “The man who views his life after this pandemic has passed, in the same way as he did before this pandemic came upon us, has wasted a pandemic.”

Is there a silver lining in COVID-19? This pandemic can be a time-out, a wake-up call, a life-changing moment-in-time for us as a society, as well as for each one of us as individuals. We’ve all known for some time that things aren’t right with the world or even with each of us individually, in how we behave, interact and treat one another. We’ve all known it, but like the frog in the pot of warming water on the stove, we’ve just sat there and let it become our default way of coping with day-to-day life; and now the water is getting very hot.

The common refrain these days is, “We’re all in this together.” Really? If so, how long will this feeling last after the pandemic is in our rear view mirror? Is it possible that the kindness and good deeds we see happening all around us will become a new normal, or will this too fade away in the rear view mirror, and we revert back to the old divisive normal? It is a question for which each of us must choose our own answer… and then we all live with the consequences. Let’s not waste this pandemic.

Joe Fabiny

Morgan Hill

