As a long time resident of over 30 years, I got some news that portions of a county road in Morgan Hill city limits is finally going to be repaired! I know as well as countless other residents old and new will appreciate these repairs greatly, especially because there are newer developments built in recent years and those homeowners drive it more than I do.

The road sections to be removed with a grinder and repaved will be on Murphy Avenue (north of Dunne Avenue to Diana Avenue) and on Diana Avenue (between Condit Road and Murphy Avenue). These roads have been in horrific condition as far as I can remember, so I am pleased to know that better roads are coming!

There are many construction projects going on now and in the near future in Morgan Hill, but I wanted to be sure that the County of Santa Clara Roads & Airports Department gets some recognition too. They really take care of our county roads for the safety of local drivers.

Work is scheduled to be done between Sept. 2 through Sept. 9

John Hernandez

Morgan Hill